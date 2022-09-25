View the Most Stunning Fall Foliage Along this Maryland Boat Ride

Fall in Maryland is undeniably beautiful. The start of the fall season brings apple cider donuts, hayrides, crisp air, and pumpkin patches. However, there's always one favorite activity at the top of our list as soon as the temperature drops and that's leaf-peeping.

You'll be able to take in some of the best fall foliage the state has to offer along this scenic Chesapeake City Water Tour. The cruise line features private boat rides, happy hour, and sunset excursions.

Cris Dornbusch/Unsplash

During the month of October, Chesapeake City Water Tours will offer a stunning fall themed boat ride titled the Fall Foliage Cider & Donut Cruise. Guests will be able to enjoy fresh apple cider and donuts from Milburn Orchards and be able to soak in the crisp fall air and bright yellow, orange, and red leaves that surround the Chesapeake and Delaware Canal.

Gregg Adelman/Unsplash

Each cruise is an hour and a half long and is offered every Saturday and Sunday in October. Tickets cost $35 for adults, $32 for seniors/ military, $20 for kids under 12, and $15 for kids under 5. On board, guests who are 21+ years of age will also be able to enjoy a cash bar where they can order apple cider mimosas and other seasonal drink specials.

To learn more about this cruise, and all of the other wonderful excursions offered along the Chesapeake City Water Tours line, be sure to check their official site out here.

Every cruise leaves out of their port located here: 108 Bohemia Ave, Chesapeake City, MD 21915, USA.