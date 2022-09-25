This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves some of the Best Burgers in all of North Carolina

There is no shortage of iconic food establishments in the state of North Carolina. Old-school and family-owned, these beloved businesses remain popular community staples and they are often regarded as being the place to go if you're looking for unbeatable, delicious food.

Fred A./Unsplash

Ray's Country Smokehouse in Gastonia is one of those places. Locally owned and operated for decades, a trip here is like taking a step back in time. The restaurant's interior boasts vintage signage, a jukebox, an old-fashioned bar, and red checkered tile floors.

Ray's Country Smokehouse/Unsplash

Ray's is the type of place where you can sit back, relax, and just be yourself. From the moment you step inside, you'll notice a friendly, down-to-earth environment and immediately, you'll feel right at home.

While the smokehouse is definitely known for its smoked meats like pulled pork and brisket, we can't ignore the burgers that also come out of this kitchen. Weighing in at 3 pounds, these humongous burgers are loaded with 4 patties, cheese, bacon, tomato, pickles, and two slices of bread on either end.

Casey Smith/Unsplash

If you're looking for something a little different, Ray's also gives you the choice to completely customize your burger. The restaurant is known to take it as far as stuffing 10 patties into one sandwich as well as multiple layers of bacon, cheese, pickles, onions, and tomatoes.

Butch England/Unsplash

An absolute must-visit for those who aren't afraid to take on a real eating challenge, this foodie lover's paradise is open every day of the week except Sunday and Monday from 11 am until 8 pm and 9 pm on weekends.

To learn more about Ray's, be sure to check out their official Facebook page here.

Address: 219 S Broad St, Gastonia, NC 28052.