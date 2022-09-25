Most People Have Forgotten About This Abandoned Ohio Town Hidden Underwater

While many people are familiar with Ohio's many ghost towns, most are unaware that some of them may be hiding under popular lakes.

Throughout the 19th and 20th centuries, many communities throughout the United States fell victim to flooding. In order to control heavy rainfall, states built dams to control lakes and other large bodies of water. In turn, many small villages and towns drowned beneath them.

The town of Laceyville, established in the 1800s, is one of those places. Once a thriving community, the village now sits underwater at the bottom of Tappan Lake. Keep reading to learn more about this long-forgotten abandoned town.

Elliot Osso/Unsplash

Tappan Lake, also known as the Tappan Reservoir is a 2,350-acre body of water located in Harrison County along Rt. 250. This picturesque area is a popular summer destination for boating, fishing, and kayaking. And yet, hidden underneath the water here lies the remnants of a long-forgotten town known as Laceyville.

Laceyville was a small village that originated back in the early and mid-nineteenth century. At one point, the town was home to a small school, general store, tavern, church, and a stagecoach stop. The community got its name from Major John S. Lacey, an American Military Officer in the Revolutionary War.

John Baker/Unsplash

In the early 1930s, the Muskingum Watershed Conservancy District decided to build a dam around Little Stillwater Creek near the town of Tappan to prevent catastrophic flooding. The residents of Laceyville were offered a small sum of money to pack up and relocate to another area. According to some historians, some families were, unfortunately, unable to move their belongings before the flooding began.

Although Tappan Lake remains a beautiful Ohio destination, there is still an undeniable sadness that surrounds this seemingly scenic park. Today, the historical marker sign for the lost community can still be seen along the guardrail of Tappan Lake.