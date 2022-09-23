The Best Fried Chicken in Massachusetts can be Found Inside this Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant

There is no shortage of iconic food establishments in the state of Massachusetts. Old-school and family-owned, these beloved businesses remain popular community staples and they are often regarded as being the place to go if you're looking for unbeatable, delicious food.

Augusta Market/Unsplash

Augusta Market in Billerica is one of those places. Open since the 1980s, a trip here is like taking a step back in time. The restaurant's exterior boasts vintage signage and on the inside, you'll notice a no-frills service counter run by a few hard-working cooks.

Located about 30 minutes northwest from Boston, Augusta is located in the heart of northeastern Massachusetts between Route 3 and I-93.

Seth Green/Unsplash

The restaurant is known locally for its offbeat slogans and incredibly delicious fried chicken. Pressure-cooked with an immaculate crispy crust, you simply can't find chicken like this at other food chain restaurants. Their famous chicken bites are served 10-piece or 15-piece with your choice of their iconic dipping sauces. Whether you choose their gold, honey mustard, buffalo, sweet, boom boom, chipotle mayo, bleu cheese, BBQ, tomato, or ranch sauce, you simply can't go wrong.

In addition to fried chicken, Augusta also offers salads, soups, desserts, and sandwiches that are stuffed to the brim. Their most iconic concoction is known as the heart attack. A colossal-sized sub stuffed with a 1/2 pound of lean steak, American cheese, chicken cutlets, bacon, and your choice of gold or BBQ sauce. Their menu jokingly suggests consulting with your doctor before indulging in this massive sub.

Patrick McMahon/Unsplash

The restaurant is open every day of the week except Sunday from 8 am until 8 pm during the week and closes at 9 pm Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. To learn more about Augusta and their menu, be sure to check their official site here.

Have you ever tried the fried chicken at Augusta Market? Let us know what you think in the comments section.

Address: 599 Boston Road, Billerica, MA 01821.