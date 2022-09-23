A List of the Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in Arkansas

If you’re looking for an epic all-you-can-eat experience it’s about time you visited one of these highly-rated buffets in Arkansas. Whether you like classic American comfort food or Asian cuisine, you’ll be sure to find your new favorite restaurant on this list.

Abe's Ole Feed House | Lawson

An old-fashioned seafood restaurant with a cozy vibe, Abe's is known for their incredible buffet selection filled with all-you-can-eat catfish and some pretty amazing sides like thick steak fries, shrimp, and fried pickles.

Barnhill's Steaks and Buffet | Jacksonville

A popular buffet restaurant offering steak, chicken, seafood, and plenty of delicious cold and hot sides, Barnhill's is most known for their comfy and casual setting and for having some of the best-tasting catfish in the entire state.

Buffet City | Benton

Diners flock to Buffet City for its delicious selection of Asian cusine. Come lunch time, this buffet can get busy, but its always worth it for the fresh sushi, crab rangoons, and noodles.

Feastros | Sherwood

An incredible Southern-style buffet that also features Italian classics like pizza and pasta, this super popular buffer is open for lunch and dinner and is definitely a must-try for all foodies. As of right now, the restaurant is carry-out only but we certainly hope they bring their buffet back soon.

Hibachi Grill Supreme Buffet | Jonesboro

This buffet contains an endless selection of Asian fare from crispy egg rolls to fresh seafood like shrimp and squid. Their lunch buffet is offered at just $15.

Ricks Iron Skillet | Fayetteville

An absolute must-visit for breakfast lovers, Ricks offers a delicious buffet every Saturday and Sunday for just $12. Favorites include hashbrowns, biscuits and gravy, thick waffles, fluffy pancakes, and omelets. Ricks also offers a lunch buffet during the week.

The World Buffet Restaurant | Hot Springs

You can find just about anything at this spacious buffet restaurant. As the name implies, World buffet offers a diverse range of cuisines from American to Italian and Asian. Diners also love this buffet for its friendly attentive service and super clean environment.

Tokyo House | Little Rock

Known for having some of the freshest sushi in all of Arkansas, this Asian buffet is a local favorite and even offers all-you-can-eat green tea ice cream for dessert.