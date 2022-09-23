This Moonshine Train in North Carolina is an Unforgettable Experience

When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options. From climbing up cliffs and hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, North Carolina offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty the Tar Heel State has to offer along the Great Smoky Mountains Railroad.

Michele Krozser/Burst

The Great Smoky Mountains Railroad is nestled in the heart of Bryson City, North Carolina. Journeys here begin at the historic train depot which is a favorite regional attraction for family fun. A trip along these tracks is an ideal way to see the extraordinary Smoky Mountain region that you can’t get to by car. These diesel trains will take you past the stunning Fontana Lake, the historic Fontana Trestle, the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, the Nantahala National Forest, the Nantahala and Tuckasegee Rivers, historical structures, and stunning foliage during the fall months.

There are a variety of different excursion and special event trains here including the popular Polar ExpressTM ride and this fall, the railroad will host its annual Moonshine Experience.

GSMR/Unsplash

You'll be seated on a first-class cabin car and served triple-distilled Midnight Moon moonshine and dinner. Tour guides will also offer an interesting history lesson on the thriving economy of bootlegging in Appalachia, and Swain County's Major Redmond, one of the most famous moonshine outlaws of the 19th century. This excursion is for guests 21+ years of age and will be offered now until October 31st.

Harvey Dunn/Unsplash

To learn more about the Great Smoky Mountains Railroad and reserve your tickets online, be sure to check their official site here.

Address: 45 Mitchell St, Bryson City, NC 28713.