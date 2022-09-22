This Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in Ohio

There's nothing quite like spending an afternoon hunting for antique treasures. From statement furniture to tiny trinkets that remind you of your childhood, Ohio is home to many different types of antique stores and flea markets but none are as unique as the Chillicothe Antique Emporium. Keep reading to learn more.

Chillicothe is a charming Ohio town located along the picturesque Scioto River, about 45 miles south of Columbus. Although its population is around 22,000, it definitely boasts a lot of small-town spirit, especially within its quaint downtown area.

Faye Richards/Unsplash

By far one of the most delightful shops you'll ever visit, Chillicothe Antique Emporium is like taking a step back in time. The store boasts a vintage arcade and old-school soda shop that sells everything from root beer floats, to ice cream, and even spiked milkshakes for those who are 21+ years of age.

Erin Lowe/Unsplash

The best part of all is that Chillicothe stands true to its old-fashioned American heritage and offers all games to be played at a mere .25 cents. Now that is something that will truly take you back to the good old days.

Chillicothe Antique/Unsplash

Of course, no antique mall is complete without rows of antique dealers and you'll certainly find that here at Chillicothe. The emporium is stacked with vintage records, clothes from the 60s and 70s, old books, furniture from the early 20th century, and plenty of knickknacks.

Whether or not you buy anything, a trip to the Chillicothe Antique Emporium is sure to bring you back in time as you marvel over all of these well-preserved relics from the past.

Anna Bigs/Unsplash

The Chillicothe Antique Emporium is open every day of the week besides Monday. To learn more about this antique mall, be sure to visit their official Facebook page here or Instagram page here.

Address: 59 E Main St, Chillicothe, OH 45601, USA.