This Middle-of-Nowhere General Store has Some of the Best Sandwiches in All of Connecticut

Sometimes wandering off the beaten path to uncover a hidden gem restaurant is so rewarding. There's just something about the authenticity of a small mom-and-pop restaurant that makes it so much better and much more enjoyable than food from a corporate chain.

Lucky for us, Connecticut is filled with these types of eateries. From tiny family-owned cafes to hole-in-the-wall joints that will take you back in time, keep reading to find out more about this middle-of-nowhere general store that is so worth the drive.

David Cox/Unsplash

Nestled in the picturesque town of Barkhamsted in the quiet northwestern corner of Connecticut, Riverton General Store has been a local favorite for over 150 years. This historic market sells everything from hardware and groceries, to pizza, ice cream, and some of the most delicious sandwiches you'll ever try.

Inside this charming colonial-era house you'll find a small deli counter. In the mornings, the cafe sells an array of different sandwiches from bagels to deli rolls stuffed with bacon, egg, and cheese. This charming cafe also offers grilled muffins, donuts, and coffee.

Craig Detels/Unsplash

It's during lunch that Riverton really starts to shine. The general store is known locally for having the most incredible sandwiches. During the weekends, lines start to form as visitors pile in from near and far to try the deli's most beloved menu items. All sandwiches here are served with a quarter pound of meat and the option to double it for an extra $2.50. There are over 15 meats offered here with 5 different kinds of cheese, and 14 different toppings all served fresh.

The deli also serves some incredible hot sandwiches. Their BLT and chicken parm are some of the most popular.

Eric Clay/Unsplash

A trip to Riverton will have you feeling like you took a step back in time. With every visit, you'll be welcomed with genuinely friendly service–something that's becoming rarer and rarer to find. If you are ever in the Litchfield County area, we highly recommend this one-of-a-kind business.

Vince Palermo/Unsplash

Riverton General Store is open every day of the week from 6 am until 4 pm. For all announcements and new menu additions, be sure to follow their official Facebook page here.

Address: 2 Main St, Riverton, CT 06065.