This Epic Adventure Park in Pennsylvania is a Must Visit

Home to a zoo, treetops course, and tons of exciting events throughout the year, the Elmwood Zoo in Norristown makes for an exhilarating day trip. This 16-acre park offers so much for people of all ages to enjoy, keep reading to learn more.

Patrick Mann/Unsplash

The Elmwood Park Zoo has been a beloved destination since its opening back in 1924. Animal lovers flock to this zoo for its array of residents, including foxes, capybaras, bald eagles, burrowing owls, hourglass frogs, and giraffes. The zoo also attracts adventure lovers looking for a fun and interesting way to get the adrenaline pumping along their epic zipline course that spans 50 feet above the ground.

Cate Soler/Unsplash

Treetop Adventures is an adventure park that boasts numerous courses for both adults and kids to enjoy. There are 5 different courses here that range in difficulty and length. One of the most exciting is the Treetop Zoofari where you'll be able to enjoy eight zip lines and 20 competitive games. You'll soar over two animal exhibits and the scenic Sony Creek during the duration of this journey. This is one unforgettable experience.

Emily Johnson/Unsplash

For those looking for a more entry level introduction to the treetop course, a Quick Zip option is also available. It allows you to enjoy 3 games and 3 zip lines and takes about an hour to complete. Tickets for the Quick Zip cost $36.95 a person.

In addition to this exciting treetop park, Elmwood Park is also home to many fun events throughout the summer and fall. On October 6th, the park will host Beast of a Feast, a wild night of all-you-can-eat & drink samples from Montgomery County’s top restaurants, breweries, and distilleries. This event will also feature live music and unique animal encounters.

Grace Campbell/Unsplash

The zoo also features a day where they allow guests to bring their dogs into the zoo, dog yappy hours, overnight adventures, and even a trick-or-treating event in October. To learn more about Elmwood Park and all the exciting events taking place there, be sure to check their official events page here.

Address: 1661 Harding Blvd, Norristown, PA 19401.