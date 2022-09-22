The Best Times and Places to See Fall Foliage in New Jersey

Fall in New Jersey is undeniably beautiful. The start of the fall season brings apple cider donuts, hayrides, crisp air, and pumpkin patches. However, there's always one favorite activity at the top of our list as soon as the temperature drops and that's leaf-peeping.

According to the state of New Jersey's official website, the leaves in eastern New Jersey will peak by the second weekend of October. By October 17th, leaves throughout the entire state will be at their peak. By November 1st all leaves will be past their peak.

Below is a list of some of the most incredible spots to catch a glimpse of these bright yellow, orange, and red leaves.

High Point State Park | Sussex

Jenn Wood/Unsplash

Known as the highest peak in the state of NJ, High Point offers a dramatic view of miles and miles of trees from 1,803 feet in the air. This state park is also home to several hiking and biking trails.

Palisades Interstate Park | Fort Lee

Egan Potter/Unsplash

This beautiful park spans over 5 miles along the scenic Hudson River in northern NJ. There are a ton of trails here that vary in length and difficulty level and the views are absolutely breathtaking.

Jenny Jump State Forest | Hope

Max Van Den Oetelaar/ Unsplash

Located in the charming town of Hope, this gorgeous state park offers plenty of scenic views plus campsites and picnic areas for those looking for a relaxing weekend outside.

Cheesequake State Park | Matawan

Ray Salani/Unsplash

A stunning area any time of the year, but the changing landscape in the fall is a must-see. Cheesequake contains marshland and a secluded swimming hole.

Unionville Vineyards | Ringoes

Henry Garrison/Unsplash

A picturesque vineyard located in the NJ countryside. Here, you'll be surrounded by rolling hills, farmland, and an array of fall foliage. Their outdoor patio is the perfect backdrop for a relaxing fall weekend spent outside.

Parvin State Park | Pittsgrove

Marina Genga/Unsplash

A beautiful state park where you can walk along the shore of the stunning Parvin Lake and take in the sprawling views of the surrounding trees filled with fall color. This park is also near the historic town of Bridgeton which makes for a fantastic afternoon stroll on a crisp autumn day.