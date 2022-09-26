The Best Small Town in Indiana for a Weekend Getaway

Indiana is a state that's full of surprises. From white sand beaches to German villages and some of the most charming small towns in the country, if you're looking to plan an incredible weekend adventure Indiana has tons of options.

With so many interesting places to choose from, trying to figure out where to head for a trip can be challenging and that is why we put together this article. Keep reading to find out which small town in the Hoosier State is the best to visit for an idyllic weekend getaway.

Located along the Wabash River in southwestern Indiana, the town of New Harmony is a beloved destination that every Indiana resident should experience at least once in their lifetime.

Brittany Wheeler/Unsplash

This area is filled with natural beauty, history, and culture at every turn. Perhaps one of the most intriguing features of this small town is the fact it was once home to a Utopian society in the 1800s. A walk through these tree-lined streets will reveal some of the most vibrant and historic buildings and is jam-packed with boutiques, restaurants, museums, and plenty of interesting tours to take.

Greg Haskell/ Unsplash

A perfect first stop in New Harmony is the very unique-looking Atheneum Visitors Center, named after the goddess Athena. This sleek white building was completed in 1979 and stands out against the backdrop of the wooden Harmonist homes. Your guide will take you around the small museum where you'll see a mini replica of the town that explains how it was laid out in a symmetrical fashion. You'll also be shown a short film explaining the history of New Harmony. The tram outside will take you to different parts of town where you'll get to learn a little more about the incredible history that surrounds these buildings and homes.

Tyler Kane/Unsplash

If you love spending time outdoors, the town of New Harmony has plenty to offer. Explore the beautiful Harmonist Labyrinth or venture along Tillich Park and Our Lord's Woods for stunning views of the lake no matter what time of the year you visit.

Cara Pultz/Unsplash

No weekend trip is complete without good food. You'll find a few amazing restaurants in New Harmony from casual taverns to beautiful restaurants. One of the most popular restaurants here is actually a part of a historic inn. Known as the Red Geranium, this charming restaurant is a wonderful way to experience the history of New Harmony and enjoy a delicious meal inside or outside in their picturesque courtyard.

To learn more about New Harmony and all the wonderful things there are to do in this beautiful town, be sure to visit their official page for tourism here.