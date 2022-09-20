Prairie Grove, AR

This Epic Arkansas Flea Market is a Must Visit

There's nothing like a day spent shopping for hidden gems and bargain hunting. From antique fairs to carnival-like atmospheres, Arkansas is home to dozens of amazing flea markets filled with treasures you won't find anywhere else. Keep reading to learn more about one of the best and biggest flea markets in the entire state.

The Junk Ranch in Prairie Grove has so much more to offer than your average flea market. During their two-day market event, you'll be able to browse more than 250 vendors within their 35-acre property. Each vendor offers something completely unique some of which include vintage, handmade, and salvage merchandise. In addition to this, you’ll also find food trucks and live music here.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DZAsk_0i303o3s00
Junk Ranch/Unsplash

This junk wonderland is located on a farm where you'll park your car in a field to head inside this popular event. Parking is free and admission costs just $10 per person. Children 12 and under can enter for free.

In addition to rows of outdoor vendors, you'll also notice dozens of vendors located inside the giant red barn, a shady spot to stop and browse if you're feeling hot from the sun and heat outside.

This fun family-friendly atmosphere can be explored for hours. No matter what you are looking for, you'll probably find it here. From new boutique clothing items to antiques, handmade signs, vintage clothing, rustic furniture, and toys from the early 20th century, there are so many incredible items here to marvel at even if you don't plan on buying much.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36BsMI_0i303o3s00
Junk Ranch/Unsplash

No great flea market is complete without a few delicious places to eat and relax and Junk Ranch offers a variety of food options from sweet cinnamon rolls to wood-fired pizza.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0holIe_0i303o3s00
Junk Ranch/Unsplash

The Junk Ranch will host its next event on Friday, September 30th from 10 am until 5 pm. The event will run until Saturday, October 1st. For more information, be sure to visit their official site here.

Address: 11195 Centerpoint Church Rd, Prairie Grove, AR 72753.

