Visit the Largest Fall Festival in Kentucky

There are tons of ways to enjoy Kentucky in the fall. Whether it's leaf peeping along some of the many hiking trails here or a scenic train ride along the countryside, the Bluegrass State offers an abundance of options for all ages.

One of the most fun and exciting ways to celebrate the arrival of fall is by attending a festival and one of the best and biggest festivals can be found in Georgetown, located in central Kentucky.

Bi-Water is a 185-acre farm that's home to a petting zoo, adventure park, country market, and tons of fun fall attractions. Every year, the farm hosts its annual AutumnFest in the fall to celebrate the arrival of autumn. The farm will transform into a wonderland of themed attractions from pumpkin painting to hay rides and corn mazes, keep reading to find out more about what you can expect at AutumnFest this year.

Bi-Water Farm/Unsplash

AutumnFest will take place every day of the week from September 7th until October 31st and has something for people. of all ages to enjoy. Younger children will enjoy the slip and slides, jump zones, and dinosaur digs. Adult guests will be able to enjoy 5 acres of corn mazes, cornhole, pumpkin patch, hayrides, and of course the sprawling fresh food market serving everything from apple cider donuts to fried apple pies and cheeseburgers.

Kaitlyn Berger/Unsplash

New attractions for 2022 will include a giant sunflower field, flower maze, and country coasters–where you can race your friends and family side by side down a huge 100-foot slide.

Matt Lyndon

Tickets will start out at just $13.99 a person. Children under 2 enter for free.

To learn more about AutumnFest and all the wonderful attractions offered here, be sure to visit Bi-Water Farm's official site here.

Address: 877 Cincinnati Rd Georgetown KY 40324.