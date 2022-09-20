This is the Best Diner in Pennsylvania According to Google Reviews

Diners have been a quintessential part of the American dining experience for decades. During the past century, they've become known for their large menu, homemade desserts, friendly service, and old-school ambiance.

Whether you’re in the mood for breakfast at 1 am or a juicy BLT for lunch, you can find a diner in just about every corner of Pennsylvania. But not all diners are created equally. After some investigation on Google, we were able to find which PA diner is a winning favorite with the highest star rating and by far the most reviews out of any other in the state.

Leah Johnson/Unsplash

The clear winner? Diner 248 in Easton. This cozy diner can be found in Northhampton County along the border of New Jersey.

Diner 248 boasts a spacious and down-to-earth vibe that includes a full-length bar, multiple flat-screen TVs to enjoy the game, and plenty of comfy booth seating. People love coming here for its small hometown feel and incredibly friendly service.

Lisa Steele/Unsplash

You'll find the parking lot here constantly full and for good reason. Patrons flock to this food establishment for its consistently delicious and quality food and the best thing about diners is that their menu is always filled with classic comfort food favorites at an affordable price. Diner 248 is certainly no exception.

Surprisingly, Diner 248 is known for their exceptional seafood. Favorites amongst patrons include their salmon, crab cakes, and flounder.

Diner 248/Unsplash

If seafood isn't your thing don't worry, By far one of the most popular menu items here are the wings. Served fresh and juicy with just the perfect amount of sauce, many reviewers have stated these wings are the absolute best they've ever had. Diner 248 is also known for their incredible breakfast pancakes, eggs benedict, and fresh ciabatta roll sandwiches.

A must-visit for any and all foodies who live in the area, Diner 248 is open 7 days a week from 8 am until 9 pm on weekdays and 10 pm on weekends. For updates and food specials, be sure to follow their official Facebook or Instagram page.