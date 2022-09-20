The World's Largest Go-Kart Track is Opening Soon in New Jersey

There have been some pretty big and exciting changes in New Jersey over the course of the past few years due to the highly anticipated opening of the American Dream in East Rutherford.

Since its debut in late 2019, the mall has had to struggle with a pandemic and an ever-changing retail landscape overshadowed by e-commerce. Because of this, the mall has adapted a dynamic business model and has been able to morph into a mega entertainment attraction. Currently, the American Dream is home to one of the largest indoor theme parks in the world, a massive water park, an indoor ski resort, mini-golf courses, an ice skating rink, and a gondola ride.

Supercharged/Unsplash

But East Rutherford isn't the only city in NJ to open new adrenaline-pumping attractions, Edison will soon be home to a giant entertainment center known as Supercharged Entertainment. The 131,000-square-foot complex is set to open sometime in November, and will be located on Route 1 South next to TopGolf. The company currently operates a similar facility in Massachusetts.

In addition to rides, axe throwing lanes, and arcade games, bars, and restaurants Supercharged will also feature the largest go-kart track in the world.

Supercharged/Unsplash

The company's official Instagram account has released a few sneak previews of the track on their account. According to Supercharged, the track will have 10 elevation changes and feature multiple different tracks.

To learn more about Supercharged Entertainment and all the exciting new attractions that will be opening there, be sure to check their official Instagram account here.