A List of the Best All-You-Can-Eat Restaurants in Kansas

Buffets are great places to try new food you may not order at a traditional sit-down restaurant or create the perfect plate of your favorite combinations.

The best buffets in Kansas are serving up everything from sushi and lo mein to brunch classics and delicious pies. Be sure to bring your appetite and don't be afraid to walk back up for seconds. Keep reading to find out more about our favorite buffets in the state.

Doo-Dah Diner, Witchita

Nuwanthi Perera/Unsplash

You'll find one of the best Sunday brunch buffets at this cozy diner in Wichita. Voted one of the best in the entire state, absolutely everything at Doo-Dah tastes incredible–from their fried chicken and waffles to fresh omelets prepared right in front of you.

Cinzetti’s, Overland Park

Cinzetti's/Unsplash

By far the best all-you-can-eat Italian restaurant in Kansas, Cinzetti's buffet offers endless options. Set inside a gorgeous Tuscan-style restaurant, you'll be able to feast on over 60 classic Italian dishes here, and be sure to save room for their yummy homemade cannolis.

Down Home Family Restaurant, Independence

Don Britain/Unsplash

One of the best buffets to head to if you're craving a homemade meal, Down Home features a little bit of everything but they're most known for their delicious fried chicken and irresistible pies. The best thing about Down Home is that their buffet options rotate daily so you'll always be able to try something new whenever you visit.

Pizza West, Shawnee

Tina T/Unsplash

Pizza lovers rejoice, this Italian buffet bar is absolutely incredible. Open since 2010, Pizza West has quickly become a beloved community staple. Their buffet is always stocked with fresh soups, salads, and of course, plenty of fresh pizza. The restaurant even offers an incredible dessert pizza.

Anchor Inn Restaurant, Hutchinson

Ashley Winkler/Unsplash

If you're a lover of Mexican food, you're definitely going to want to check out this epic buffet in central Kansas. Anchor Inn is a spacious restaurant set inside a historic hotel from the 1900s. A perfect place to bring the whole family, this buffet serves fresh and delicious all-you-can-eat classics like burrito bowls and tacos.

Caesar’s Table, Wichita

Shelly Thomas/Unsplash

A sleek, modern restaurant known for its incredible buffet filled with just about every comfort food classic you can think of from buttermilk biscuits to fried chicken. Diners also love Caesar's for its cleanliness and incredibly friendly service.

Buffalo Roam, Mankato

Tyler Kane/Unsplash

An old-fashioned steakhouse known for its incredible buffet that's open for both lunch and dinner. You'll find all the comfort food classics at Buffalo Roam, from mashed potatoes, juicy meats, and even homemade cinnamon rolls.

The Longhouse Buffet, Mayetta

Matt Koch/Unsplash

Part of the Prairie Band Casino and Resort, the Longhouse Buffet is known for its spacious seating, cozy ambiance, and delectable buffet options including crab legs and prime rib.

Joy Wok, Overland Park

Kelly Greene/Unsplash

One of the very best Asian buffets in Kansas, Joy Wok is a spacious restaurant with over 150 items on its buffet table. You'll be able to choose between Chinese classics like fried rice and noodles, seafood, and even a Japanese hibachi station.