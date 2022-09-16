This New Jersey Farm has One of the Best Apple Orchards in the Country

Fall is by far the best season to visit a farm. From pumpkin patches to apple orchards, there's no better time to take in the crisp fall air than in the months of September and October.

New Jersey is home to tons of gorgeous farms and orchards but one of the very best can actually be found in Southern NJ. Johnson's Corner Farm is located within the beautiful countryside in Medford. They're currently in the running for USA Today's top 10 best apple orchards in the country.

Ginny Thomas/Unsplash

Around since the 1950s, Johnson's started off selling sweet corn. Today, the farm is one of the largest farm destinations in the state and is home to a sunflower field, farm market and bakery, petting zoo, pumpkin patch, corn maze, and apple orchard.

Bastien Smith/Unsplash

Open year-round, the farm is host to a variety of different events throughout the year. In the fall months, Johnson's hosts their Fall Harvest weekends that include a scenic hayride to the Apple Orchard and Pumpkin Fields that will leave starting at 10 am with the last ride being 5 pm.

John Lewis/Unsplash

Once you've arrived you'll be greeted by plenty of food tents serving all delicious eats like their infamous pulled pork sandwiches, french fries, hot dogs, and nachos.

Their corn maze and sunflower field will also be available on the weekends and be sure to pay a visit to the animal discovery barn and gem mining station while you're here. These all-day events also include live entertainment from 12 pm until 4 pm.

Johnson's/Unsplash





Admission to the farm will cost $9 a person on weekends, but if you're looking for a quieter more relaxing experience be sure to hit up Johnson's on the weekdays when admission prices are also cheaper.

For more information on Johnson's Corner Farm and their annual Weekend Fall Harvest, be sure to check their official site here.

Address: 133 Church Rd, Medford, NJ 08055.