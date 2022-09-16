The Best Small Town in Massachusetts for a Weekend Getaway

Massachusetts is one of the most scenic coastal states in the country filled with dozens of historic towns and cities. With so many charming places to choose from, trying to figure out where to head for a trip can be challenging and that is why we put together this article. Keep reading to find out which small town in the Bay State is the best to visit for an idyllic weekend getaway.

Carl Caruso/Unsplash

Located within the spectacular Berkshire countryside in western Massachusetts, the town of Stockbridge is a beloved destination that every Massachusettsan should experience at least once in their lifetime.

This area is filled with natural beauty, history, and culture at every turn. Perhaps one of the most intriguing features of this small town is its charming Main Street. A walk through these blocks will reveal some of the most vibrant and historic buildings and is jam-packed with boutiques, restaurants, museums, and art galleries.

Ventfort Hall Mansion Lance Watson/Unsplash

Stockbridge is known as being the home of American artist Norman Rockwell. His incredible take on American culture can be seen within the Norman Rockwell Museum located here in town. Other interesting museums located nearby include the Berkshire Scenic Railway Museum, Bidwell House Museum, and The Ventfort Hall Mansion and Gilded Age Museum.

Laurel Hill Association Trails John Herald/Unsplash

If you love spending time outdoors, the town of Stockbridge has plenty to offer. Explore the beautiful Berkshire Botanical Garden or venture along the Laurel Hill Association trails for stunning views no matter what time of the year you visit.

Wedding Wire/Unsplash

No weekend trip is complete without good food. You'll find plenty of amazing restaurants in Stockbridge from small cafes to beautiful restaurants. One of the most popular restaurants here is actually a historic inn and tavern built in the 1700s. The Lion Inn is a wonderful way to experience the history of Stockbridge and enjoy a delicious meal inside or outside in their picturesque courtyard.

To learn more about Stockbridge and all the wonderful things there are to do in this beautiful town, be sure to visit their official page for tourism here.