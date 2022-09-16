Visit The Only Haunted Drive-In Theater in the Country Here in Pennsylvania

The fall season is all about spooky thrills and chills. Pennsylvania is home to lots of haunted attractions, but one of our favorites can be found within this haunted drive-in theater. Keep reading to learn more.

Circle of Screams can be found in the city of Scranton at the Circle Drive-In Theater. Known as the only haunted theater attraction in the country, this vintage destination dates all the way back to the 1940s.

Circle of Screams/Unsplash

Each Halloween, the drive-in theater transforms into a Halloween wonderland complete with spooky decorations and plays horror movies all month long.

That's not all though, the Circle Drive-In Theater is also home to a bone-chilling haunted hospital known as The Griffin Asylum. A journey through this attraction is not for the faint of heart, you'll pass through crawlspaces, various rooms, tunnels, and hallways that lead to an estate surrounded by woods where you'll encounter chainsaw wielding clowns and other scary sights.

Circle of Screams/Unsplash

From here, you'll be forced to make your way through a corn maze known as the Carneveil of Horrors where the clowns and creepy characters will chase you. Between the pounding rhythm of the music that plays in the background to every noise you hear, these sets of distractions will try to confuse you from what lies ahead.

Circle of Screams/Unsplash

Circle of Screams will be held starting on Friday, September 23rd, and will run every weekend until October 31st. The haunted attraction is open from 7 pm until 10:30 pm each night.

For more information and to buy tickets, be sure to visit Circle of Screams' official site here.

Address: 1911 Scranton Carbondale Highway Dickson City, Scranton, PA 18508.