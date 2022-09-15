Visit Michigan's Largest Pumpkin Patch

The fall season in Michigan always brings beautiful foliage, corn mazes, and plenty of fun attractions. If you're looking for one of the best and biggest pumpkin patches in the entire state, look no further than DeBuck's, a family farm that makes for the perfect fall day trip. Keep reading to learn more.

DeBuck's is located in southeast Michigan about 40 minutes outside of Detroit in Belleville. This beloved destination is known for its incredible fall attractions from u-pick sunflower fields to various corn mazes that vary in difficulty, a trip to DeBuck's is always fun and entertaining no matter your age.

Marissa Predom/Unsplash

General admission to the farm costs $18.95 a person and just $14.95 if you visit on a Friday. This fee includes access to a wide array of attractions including a giant family fun area that features bounce pads, pedal go-carts, super slides, and ball pits.

While many flock to the farm for their corn maze, DeBuck's pumpkin patch is just as exciting. This sprawling 20-acre field is one of the biggest in the entire state. Prepare to immerse yourself in a sea of orange as you wander through the rows. You'll also notice there are tons of opportunities to snap a great photo here.

Una H./Unsplash

No trip to the farm is complete without incredible food and you'll definitely find that here at DeBuck's. Don't leave without trying their freshly made apple cider donuts, pies, or pulled pork sandwiches.

Marvin Connors/Unsplash

DeBuck's will open this weekend and will be open on Saturdays and Sundays in September and Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays throughout the month of October. To learn more about DeBuck's, be sure to check out their official site here.

Address: 50240 Martz Rd, Belleville, MI 48111.