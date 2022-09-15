This Amish Buffet Has Some of the Best Fried Chicken in All of Ohio

If you're ever craving some home-cooked comfort food there is absolutely no better place to find it than at Dutch Kitchen in Dalton. This all-you-can-eat Amish buffet is filled with delicious food and is sure to satisfy your cravings.

Dutch Kitchen is set inside a beautifully restored farmhouse that was built in 1858. The restaurant has been serving customers for nearly 30 years inside their cozy Victorian-era home.

Callie Donner/Unsplash

Although ordering ala carté is always an option, you're definitely going to want to indulge in this amazing buffet. Open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, Dutch Kitchen is by far one of the absolute best buffets in the entire state. This smorgasbord of options is overflowing with fresh, home-cooked meals from a delicious salad bar to plenty of hot plates, sides, and a sprawling dessert bar filled with classics like pies, donuts, and freshly baked rolls.

Frank Soto/Unsplash

The real star of the show here has to be the fried chicken though. A beloved customer favorite, the fried chicken is always tender and juicy with just the perfect amount of crunch and flavor on the outside. Diners travel from near and far to revel in this comfort food classic.

In addition to fried chicken, Dutch Kitchen also knows how to cook an incredible roast beef and turkey. Coated in just the perfect amount of gravy, it comes as no surprise why diners return time and time again to this beloved restaurant.

Dutch Kitchen/Unsplash

Dutch Kitchen is open every day of the week from 8 am until 7 pm and closed on Sundays and Mondays. Their breakfast buffet is offered for $12.50 a person, lunch for $16.25, and dinner for $18.99. For more information on menu items and specials, be sure to check their official site here.