This Amish Buffet Has Some of the Best Fried Chicken in All of Ohio

If you're ever craving some home-cooked comfort food there is absolutely no better place to find it than at Dutch Kitchen in Dalton. This all-you-can-eat Amish buffet is filled with delicious food and is sure to satisfy your cravings.
Although ordering ala carté is always an option, you're definitely going to want to indulge in this amazing buffet. Open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, Dutch Kitchen is by far one of the absolute best buffets in the entire state. This smorgasbord of options is overflowing with fresh, home-cooked meals from a delicious salad bar to plenty of hot plates, sides, and a sprawling dessert bar filled with classics like pies, donuts, and freshly baked rolls.
The real star of the show here has to be the fried chicken though. A beloved customer favorite, the fried chicken is always tender and juicy with just the perfect amount of crunch and flavor on the outside. Diners travel from near and far to revel in this comfort food classic.
Comments / 28