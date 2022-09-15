The story of the bridge to nowhere in Pennsylvania has become an iconic state legend. Known as the Kinzua Bridge Skywalk, this northwestern PA observation deck boasts spectacular views and is a must-visit during the fall season. Keep reading to learn more.
This Bridge in Pennsylvania is an Epic Fall Destination
Published by
food + travel guides in your state and beyond.
More from Travel Maven
Best Small Town in Indiana for a Weekend Getaway
Indiana is a state that's full of surprises. From white sand beaches to German villages and some of the most charming small towns in the country, if you're looking to plan an incredible weekend adventure Indiana has tons of options.Read full story
This Epic Arkansas Flea Market is a Must Visit
There's nothing like a day spent shopping for hidden gems and bargain hunting. From antique fairs to carnival-like atmospheres, Arkansas is home to dozens of amazing flea markets filled with treasures you won't find anywhere else. Keep reading to learn more about one of the best and biggest flea markets in the entire state.Read full story
Visit the Largest Fall Festival in Kentucky
There are tons of ways to enjoy Kentucky in the fall. Whether it's leaf peeping along some of the many hiking trails here or a scenic train ride along the countryside, the Bluegrass State offers an abundance of options for all ages.Read full story
This is the Best Diner in Pennsylvania According to Google Reviews
Diners have been a quintessential part of the American dining experience for decades. During the past century, they've become known for their large menu, homemade desserts, friendly service, and old-school ambiance.Read full story
The World's Largest Go-Kart Track is Opening Soon in New Jersey
There have been some pretty big and exciting changes in New Jersey over the course of the past few years due to the highly anticipated opening of the American Dream in East Rutherford.Read full story
Ride the Haunted Pennsylvania Trolley this Fall
There's a town in Pennsylvania that comes together every fall season to celebrate the legend of the Albatwich. An Albatwitch is a creature described to resemble big foot, only smaller in size. These scary looking animals reside in trees only venturing down to hunt for food during the night and there's an entire day of the year dedicated to them here in the Keystone State.Read full story
This New Jersey Hike Leads to an Abandoned Graveyard
If you're someone who loves history, abandoned places, and the great outdoors, you're going to love this creepy hike through the abandoned ruins of the historic Hibernia Cemetery in Rockaway, New Jersey. Keep reading to learn more.Read full story
Some Of The Best Italian Food in Virginia Can be Found in The Appalachian Mountains
The Appalachian Region of Virginia may not be the first place that comes to mind when trying to find amazing Italian food in America. But, don't be mistaken, there are actually some pretty great restaurants hiding here and one, in particular, that's known for its absolutely incredible Italian cuisine. This hidden gem restaurant is so good that it's worth the drive from any corner of the state. Keep reading to learn more.Read full story
The Oldest Flea Market in New Jersey is a Must Visit
There's nothing like a day spent shopping for hidden gems and unearthing bargains. New Jersey is home to dozens of amazing flea markets filled with treasures you won't find anywhere else. Keep reading to learn more about one of the largest and oldest flea markets in the entire state.Read full story
This Indiana Hotel is Believed to be One of the Most Haunted Places in the Country
Seemingly ordinary and somewhat picturesque during the daytime, many of Indiana's haunted places can be hard to spot at first. However, with a closer look and attention to local legend, these buildings suddenly tell a different story.Read full story
The Best Pumpkin Pie in Ohio Can Be Found Inside This Middle-Of-Nowhere Bakery
If you're looking for some of the best donuts, cookies, cakes, and pies the state of Ohio has to offer, look no further than this small town bakery that's been family owned and operated for more than 60 years.Read full story
This NJ Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Barbeque in the State
Although the Southern United States will always be the best when it comes to barbeque, New Jersey actually has some pretty legendary BBQ joints–from Cubby's in the north to Henri's in the south. However, there's one absolutely iconic spot you need to know about if you don't already.Read full story
The Largest Antique Mall in North Carolina is a Must-Visit
There's nothing better than spending a day hunting for a bargain, picking up locally crafted items, and rummaging for hidden treasures. North Carolina is home to many wonderful antique shops but none are as big as the Whistle Stop Depot in Franklin. Keep reading to learn more.Read full story
This Pennsylvania Pumpkin Train Ride is Fun for the Whole Family
When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options. From climbing up cliffs and hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, Pennsylvania offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty of the Keystone State along the scenic WK&S Railroad in Kempton.Read full story
Visit the Largest Fall Festival in New Jersey
There are tons of ways to enjoy New Jersey in the fall. Whether it's leaf peeping along some of the many hiking trails here or a scenic train ride along the countryside, the Garden State offers an abundance of options for all ages.Read full story
This Abandoned Hospital is One of the Creepiest Places in Connecticut
Connecticut is filled with history but perhaps one of the most iconic relics of its storied past are the long-abandoned places that dot its landscape. Covered in overgrown brush, decaying, and sometimes rumored to be haunted, these are some of the creepiest attractions you'll find within the entire state.Read full story
Pennsylvania Towns with the Best Downtown Areas
Pennsylvania is comprised of so many small amazing towns that give the state charm and character. In honor of these communities that make up the Keystone State, we put together a list of the ones with the most fantastic and vibrant downtown areas. Filled with plenty of shops and restaurants, history, and scenic sights, here are the best downtown areas in all of PA.Read full story
A List of the Best All-You-Can-Eat Restaurants in Kansas
Buffets are great places to try new food you may not order at a traditional sit-down restaurant or create the perfect plate of your favorite combinations. The best buffets in Kansas are serving up everything from sushi and lo mein to brunch classics and delicious pies. Be sure to bring your appetite and don't be afraid to walk back up for seconds. Keep reading to find out more about our favorite buffets in the state.Read full story
This New Jersey Farm has One of the Best Apple Orchards in the Country
Fall is by far the best season to visit a farm. From pumpkin patches to apple orchards, there's no better time to take in the crisp fall air than in the months of September and October.Read full story
The Best Small Town in Massachusetts for a Weekend Getaway
Massachusetts is one of the most scenic coastal states in the country filled with dozens of historic towns and cities. With so many charming places to choose from, trying to figure out where to head for a trip can be challenging and that is why we put together this article. Keep reading to find out which small town in the Bay State is the best to visit for an idyllic weekend getaway.Read full story
Comments / 32