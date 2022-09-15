Take a Step Back in Time Aboard this Unforgettable Train Experience in New York

New York has a fascinating railroad history. From freight to passenger carriers, train travel has always played a key role in the way of life here in the Empire State.

The Arcade and Attica Railroad was a freight haul rail line that originally connected the towns of Arcade and North Java back in the 19th and 20th centuries. The railroad became abandoned in the year 1947. This railroad sit vacant for several decades before being purchased by Arcade and Attica Railroad. Today, it is the last operating steam train excursion in New York State.

The railroad offers over 10 different excursion types including a whiskey, beer, and wine train, murder mystery train, and fall foliage train. One of their most popular rides is the family-friendly Diesel Engine Train Ride which will take you past Western New York's scenic countryside. You'll be able to check out plenty of historic and beautiful areas around Buffalo on this 15-mile 2-hour and 20-minute journey. These trains run from Memorial day through October. Tickets cost $22 for adults and $19 for children.

In the month of October, their incredible Fall Foliage train ride becomes available for passengers looking to see the beautiful changing color of the trees from this unique one-of-a-kind perspective. Kids’ activities and concessions are offered along the journey.

In the months of November and December, the Arcade and Attica Railroad transforms into a winter wonderland with their Santa Express Train Ride. This journey to the “North Pole” includes activities for the whole family to enjoy, from elf sleigh rides to family photo ops, and seasonal concessions including hot cocoa, chili, and cookies.

Address: 278 Main St, Arcade, NY 14009.



