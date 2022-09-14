This North Carolina Farm has One of the Largest Corn Mazes in the Country

The fall season in North Carolina always brings beautiful foliage, pumpkin patches, and plenty of fun attractions. If you're looking for one of the best and biggest corn mazes in the state, look no further than Rural Hill Farm. A historic nature preserve that makes for the perfect day trip for the whole family, keep reading to learn more.

Nestled just outside of the city of Charlotte, Rural Hill Farm is a colonial-era farm known for its old schoolhouses, ruins, and having one of the largest corn mazes in the entire country. Titled the Amazing Maize Maze, this fall attraction spans 7 acres and contains over 2 miles worth of connected paths.

Elizabeth Simon/Unsplash

Beacuse of its massive size, you'll need to complete a brief corn maze training session before stepping inside. The trained staff onsite will educate you on the history of the farm and provide some tips and tricks on navigating your way through this seven-acre puzzle. In addition, each group will receive a flag prior to their journey. Flags are a great way to signal for help if anyone in your party gets lost, so be sure to hang onto them throughout your journey.

The corn maze also presents a challenge to all those who enter. Here, you're required to search for a mailbox. There are 12 mailboxes throughout the maze that each contain a piece of a map you must tape together. Eventually, the map will begin to show you the path to exit.

Lisa Margolis/Unsplash

The best way to celebrate your competition of this challenging corn maze is with some refreshing libations. Rural Hill Farm offers plenty of delicious food and beer and wine from local breweries and wineries.

The Amazing Maize Maze will be open to the public from September 17th until November 5th.

Address: Historic Rural Hill, 4431 Neck Rd, Huntersville, NC 28078, USA.