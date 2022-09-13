This Scenic Train Ride is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy Oregon

When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options. From climbing up cliffs and hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, Oregon offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty the Beaver State has to offer along the gorgeous Oregon Coast Scenic Railroad.

Peterson Ames/Unsplash

Founded in 2003, the Oregon Coast Scenic Railroad has been one of the best and most beautiful scenic train rides in the state of Oregon. The railroad operates along the coast between the towns of Garibaldi and Rockaway Beach.

Available year-round, these train rides provide a totally different experience depending on which season you decide to ride. During the spring and summer time, travelers will get to enjoy bold blue skies and waters. The train even operates an Independence Day ride where you'll get to pass by the stunning Rockaway Beach firework display.

John Lewis/Unsplash

During the fall, the scenery along the tracks lights up in yellow, red, and orange as the foliage takes over. This is one of the prettiest times to experience the Oregon Coast Scenic Railroad. Their Fall Splendor Excursion will depart from Wheeler and take you past the stunning Tillamook Coast for an unforgettable experience.

Lance Watson/Unsplash

Each train ride inside this beautifully restored vintage diesel locomotive is about an hour and a half long with options to sit inside or on their open-air car. Tickets cost $25 for adults and $20 for children.

To learn more about the Oregon Coast Scenic Railroad and all the different excursions they offer, be sure to check their official site here.

Address: 402 American Ave, Garibaldi, OR 97118.