This Unassuming Roadside Diner Serves Some of the Biggest Burgers in the State of Ohio

There is no shortage of delicious food in the state of Ohio. From fried chicken to homemade pie, the Buckeye State is known for its comfort food.

With so many different places to choose from, it can be hard to discern which restaurants are good, and which ones are great. But, if we've learned anything from the experts, some of the best and most mouthwatering restaurant establishments are hidden in the most unassuming places.

Take Diner 23 for example. Located along Route 23 in south central Ohio, this old-fashioned diner looks pretty typical from the outside. Take a step inside this nostalgia-inducing restaurant and you'll quickly realize its anything but.

Carl Bush/Unsplash

Filled with old arcade games, vintage signs, a checkered floor, and old red stools, this diner will transport you back to the 1950s. Their menu, however, is the real start of the show. You'll find everything from jumbo-sized hot dogs to mammoth sandwiches.

Mark Hamilton/Unsplash

While you're here, you're definitely going to want to order their giant burgers. Extra beefy and topped with a plethora of sauces and fixings, these burgers may just be the best-kept secret in Ohio.

Fernando Robinson/Unsplash

There are 5 different 1/2 pound burgers to choose from here. Whether you're craving something spicy like the jalapeno or pepper jack melt, or simply want to stick with the classic smash burger, you can rest assured that everything on this menu tastes absolutely incredible.

Pair your sandwich with a side of hot natural-cut fries and pop, and you've got yourself the perfect meal.

Diner 23 is open every day of the week besides Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 7 am until 7 pm.

Address: 300 W Emmitt Ave, Waverly, OH 45690.