The Best Small Town in New Jersey for a Weekend Getaway

New Jersey is a state that's filled with so many charming towns and cities and with so many great places to choose from, making a decision on where to head on a trip can be hard. However, if you're searching for an old-fashioned small-town vibe complete with friendly people and plenty to see and do, look no further than the town of Lambertville.

Recognized as one of the most scenic places in New Jersey, this waterfront town is located along the Delaware River in Hunterdon County. Lambertville attracts visitors from near and far due to its central location near I-295 which provides easy on and off access to the town for those coming and going.

This area is filled with natural beauty, history, and culture at every turn. Perhaps one of the most intriguing features of this small town is its charming downtown area. A walk through these 7 blocks will reveal some of the most vibrant and historic buildings and is jam-packed with boutiques, restaurants, cafes, and art galleries.

Lambertville is known as being one of the antique capitals of New Jersey so if you're in the mood for a good treasure hunt, you've come to the right place. Be sure to visit A Touch of the Past Antiques, a 10,000 sq foot space filled with 50 different antique dealers.

No weekend trip is complete without good food. You'll find plenty of amazing restaurants in Lambertville from small cafes to beautiful waterfront restaurants. One of the most popular restaurants here is actually a vibrant Mexican and Peruvian-style eatery El Tule, an exciting restaurant known for its incredibly authentic and delicious cuisine with indoor and outdoor dining.

In terms of accommodation, Lambertville is home to plenty of hotels and inns that can fit any budget. One of the prettiest places to stay is The Lambertville Station Restaurant and Inn, a historic bed and breakfast located right on the water in Lambertville.

One of the best things about Lambertville is that it's a great place to visit any time of the year. Even in the cold winter months, this vibrant community lights up in January to host its annual Winter Festival, a must-visit for anyone who loves the lights, snow, and cozy vibes that come in wintertime.

For more information and help on planning your stay, be sure to visit the town's official page for tourism here.