Try Cider Sangria From this Charming Virginia Cidery

Fall is a beautiful time of the year in the state of Virginia. From foliage to endless outdoor activities, one of our favorite ways to celebrate autumn is indulging in all the seasonal treats, and you can do this by visiting Castle Hill Cider in Albemarle County. Keep reading to learn more.

Castle Hill/Unsplash

Nestled in the rolling hills of northwestern Virginia, Castle Hill Cider is a beautiful cidery that specializes in hard cider made using locally-grown Virginia apples combined with seasonal flavors. The property sits on 600 acres and contains a gorgeous tasting room open year-round, an outdoor patio, and unparalleled views of the Virginia countryside.

Castle Hill/Unsplash

If you're visiting Castle Hill Cider for the first time, be sure to hit up their tasting room bar to order a flight of their different ciders so you can figure out which one you like best. Castle Hill offers 7 different classic ciders, a barrel-aged cider, and an eau de vie cider.

One of the best times to visit Castle Hill is during the fall so why not order the festive cider sangria, a colorful drink that is both delicious and refreshing. In addition to this, the cidery also serves frosé, Moscow mules, and mimosas.

Castle Hill/Unsplash

There's simply nothing better than enjoying an ice cold glass of cider in the fall while you overlook the stunning fall landscape of Virginia.

Castle Hill Cider is open Thursdays through Sundays from 1 pm until 7 pm on weekdays and 11 am until 5 pm on weekends. Be sure to check their official site here for more information

Address: Castle Hill Cider, 6065 Turkey Sag Rd, Keswick, VA 22947, USA.