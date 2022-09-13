This Unique Flea Market is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in Pennsylvania

There's nothing like a day spent shopping for hidden gems and bargain hunting. From antique fairs to carnival-like atmospheres, Pennsylvania is home to dozens of amazing flea markets filled with treasures you won't find anywhere else. Keep reading to learn more about one of the best and biggest flea markets in the entire state.

Jake's Flea Market is a huge indoor and outdoor market located in Barto. This Berks County staple is known for its iconic signage, sprawling indoor and outdoor market, and exciting events throughout the year.

Jake's Flea Market got its back in 1980 with just a few vendors. Since then, it has expanded to include a flea and farmers' market. Here, you'll be able to find just about anything amongst the hundreds of indoor and outdoor vendors selling everything from antiques and collectibles to apparel and accessories to toys, fresh fruits and veggies, baked goods, electronics, seasonal items, and so much more.

Jake's is open from April until Christmas each year on Saturdays and Sundays from 6 am until 1 pm. You could easily spend hours here roaming each row of vendors and merchandise turns quickly so you'll never know what treasures you'll uncover here.

No great flea market is complete without a few delicious places to eat and relax and Jake's offers a variety of dining options from their small baked goods vendors to their outdoor food court that has a little something for everyone–from all-day breakfast to fried chicken sandwiches.

In addition to live entertainment and events, you can also pose for a photo along their cutout sign to commemorate your trip to Jake's

For more information on events and vendors, be sure to visit Jake's official site here.

Address: 1380 RT-100 Barto, PA 19504.