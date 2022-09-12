The Best Homemade Pierogis Can Be Found Inside This Small Pennsylvania Restaurant

Here in Pennsylvania, we're fortunate enough to have access to tons of authentic cuisines from around the world. You'll find Italian, Asian, and of course, amazing Eastern European restaurants throughout the Keystone State but there's one little unassuming eatery that stands out from the rest.

Located in the suburbs just outside of Pittsburgh, you'll find an old-fashioned restaurant tucked away in an unassuming strip mall that serves some of the freshest and most authentic Polish cuisines. From cheesecake to kielbasa, this charming restaurant has a wide variety of comfort food and some of the best pierogis you'll find in the whole state.

Pam Hines/Unsplash

Forgotten Taste Pierogis has been family owned and operated since 2003. The restaurant is most known for its homemade pierogis and unique flavors. There are 18 different flavors to choose from here with classics like potato and cheese to more outlandish flavors like blueberries, buffalo chicken, and sweet potato.

Teresa Coiro/Unsplash

In addition to pierogis, you'll also find many other traditional Polish food here. Expect plenty of kielbasa, sauerkraut, and haluski here. The restaurant also offers tons of different meal combos served hot and ready to eat of frozen if you'd like to save your meal for later.

Tony Revoto/Unpslash

A visit to Forgotten Taste Pierogis will make you feel as if you're in one of your relative's kitchens enjoying a great home-cooked meal.

You'll find this restaurant located in both Wexford and Coraopolis. They're open Tuesdays through Saturdays from 11 am until 7 pm.

Address: 11978 US-19, Wexford, PA 15090, USA & 910 Beaver Grade Rd, Coraopolis, PA 15108, USA.