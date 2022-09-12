Visit the Largest Fall Festival in North Carolina

There are tons of ways to enjoy North Carolina in the Fall. Whether it's leaf peeping along some of the many hiking trails here or a scenic train ride along the countryside, the Tar Heel offers an abundance of options for all ages.

One of the most fun and exciting ways to celebrate the arrival of Fall is by attending a festival and one of the best and biggest festivals can be found in Lincolnton, a city located 45 minutes northwest of Charlotte.

Melaney Dawn Crouse/Unsplash

The Lincoln County Apple Festival is an exciting tradition that's been held every year since 1972 in downtown Lincolnton. Surrounded by charming buildings and plenty of Fall foliage, the festival provides for many scenic views and has become a destination for those looking to experience the very best of Fall.

Marybeth Armor/Unsplash

The festival will be held on Saturday, October 15th, and is predicted to draw thousands of visitors. Events and vendors change every year but for 2022 we can expect plenty of fun family-friendly activities. The festival will feature live performances, hundreds of local craft vendors, a farmers' market, an apple cooking contest, and tons of delicious food to try.

Fred Anthony/Unsplash

There will be over 20 food trucks selling everything from dried dough and Oreos to dumplings, empanadas, rooster legs, and of course, homemade apple pies.

To learn more about the Lincoln County Apple Festival, be sure to visit their official site here. The festival is an all-day event that begins at 9 am and ends at 4 pm. Admission is completely free.

Address: 115 W Main Street, Lincolnton, NC.