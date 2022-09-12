This Massive Marketplace is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in Maryland

There's nothing quite like spending an afternoon hunting for antique treasures. From statement furniture to tiny trinkets that remind you of your childhood, Maryland is home to many different amazing antique stores and flea markets.

Nothing, however, compares to this marketplace in Elkridge that's home to over 250 unique vendors selling countless goods from electronics and vintage clothes to furniture. Keep reading to learn more.

Raza Ajmi/Unsplash

Located just outside of Baltimore, the Washington Boulevard Marketplace doesn't look like much from the outside but pass by on a weekend, and this place is absolutely teeming with shoppers on the hunt for a good bargain.

This massive market is housed inside a brightly lit warehouse where you'll be able to browse hundreds of vendors selling a wide range of merchandise from new and used goods. The market also spills out into the parking lot where you'll find 70 more vendors selling things like fresh produce, freshly cut flowers, and some exciting food trucks.

Claudia Paciccio/Unsplash

One of the best things about the Washington Boulevard Marketplace is its giant food court. Located in the middle of the warehouse, the food court boasts a wide range of different cuisines from around the world. You'll be able to try Horchata, pizza, and pupusas–a thick griddle flatbread from Honduras and El Salvador.

JaeWonLee/Unsplash

The Washington Boulevard Marketplace is open year round on Saturdays and Sundays from 8 am until 4 pm. Be sure to visit their official site here to learn more about their vendors and for all updates and announcements.

Address: 7540 Washington Blvd, Elkridge, MD 21075.