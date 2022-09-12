This New Jersey Buffet Was Just Named One of the Best in the Country

An American tradition that got its start in Las Vegas, the buffet is the perfect place to head to if you're looking for an epic all-you-can-eat experience.

New Jersey is home to dozens of different buffets that specialize in everything from Asian cuisine to Amish homestyle cooking but one, in particular, has caught the eye of the online food media outlet known as Mashed. They put together a list of some of the best and most sought-after buffets in the country and Atlantic City's Borgata Buffet made the list. Keep reading to learn more.

If one thing's for certain, you definitely don't have to travel all the way to Vegas to indulge in an upscale casino buffet. The Borgata features a delicious and elegant spread every day of the week, all day long. Available for breakfast, lunch, dinner, and brunch on the weekends, this buffet offers guests an all-you-can-eat experience unlike any other.

Housed in the stunning Borgata Hotel Casino, this buffet is elegant, modern, and most of all, clean. Here, you'll find arched doorways and columns, intricate ceiling designs, pristine marble floors, and rows of bright white buffet tables that are always stocked, warm, and fresh.

The buffet offers everything from seafood, to pasta, a carving station, and plenty of comfort foods. Some of the most popular items here include prime rib, mussels, and sushi.

Brunch is a spectacular time to visit the buffet as it's stocked with fresh waffles, omelets, meats, and just about every baked good you can imagine.

The buffet at the Borgota costs just $20.99 a person for breakfast, $24.99 a person for lunch, $38.99 a person for dinner, and $29.99 for brunch.

Address: 1 Borgata Way, Atlantic City, NJ 08401.