This Unique Rail Bike Trail in Pennsylvania Belongs on Your Bucket List

If you're looking for a fun and unique way to explore the outdoors this fall, look no further than American Rail Bike Adventures. This exciting bike rail will take you through the scenic landscape of some of the most beautiful parts of Pennsylvania, keep reading to learn more.

Bridget Varney/Unsplash

American Rail has several excursion trails throughout the state including places like Seven Valleys and Stewartstown. Each trail varies in length and time making this one-of-a-kind experience fun for both children and adults.

The 7-mile Stewartstown Track will take you through the scenic farms and woodlands of York County. You'll get to ride over the infamous Iron Bridge and to the small village of Anstine before heading back to the Stewartstown Train Station. This journey is approximately an hour and a half long and costs $32.50 a person.

Joan S./Unsplash

The New Freedom Excursion is the rail line's longest journey and will take you from Stewartstown to New Freedom, PA. This 16-mile trail takes 5 hours to complete and even gives you time to stroll throughout the town of New Freedom or grab a bite to eat at one of the town's many restaurants. This excursion costs $75 a person.

Kelly Edgarton/Unsplash

One of the most historic routes is the Howard Tunnel Excursion. This trail will take you past scenic farmland, colonial stone houses, and rivers to villages that have not changed much since the 1700s. The highlight of this excursion is the Howard Tunnel. Built in 1838, Howard is the 2nd oldest railroad tunnel in the USA. It carried Abraham Lincoln’s coffin to his burial after his death in 1865. This journey is approximately 2 hours long and costs $32.50 a person.

Stream/Unsplash

Each railbike is arranged into a quad and designed specifically to fit on railroad tracks. Rail bikes are equipped with powered pedals and feature brakes. Since there are four people on each bike, you don't have to exert too much energy on your excursion.

For more information, be sure to check out American Rail's official website here where you can book tickets and read more about each adventure.

Address: 21 W Pennsylvania Ave, Stewartstown, PA 17363.



