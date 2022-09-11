This New Jersey Pumpkin Train Ride is Fun for the Whole Family

When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options. From climbing up cliffs and hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, New Jersey offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty of the Garden State along the scenic Delaware River Railroad.

Max Enwright/Unsplash

While there are many different excursions offered along this scenic train line from winery trains to a polar express ride in the winter, the railroad transforms into a fall lover's dream during the month of October known as The Great Pumpkin Train.

Fun for all ages, this excursion will take you on a beautiful ride along the river. You'll be surrounded by gorgeous trees, fall foliage, and beautiful countryside. The train will then make a stop at the pumpkin patch where you'll get to enjoy a corn maze, picnic area, and tons of scenic beauty along the site of the oldest lime kiln in the state of New Jersey. Each rider will leave with their own complimentary pumpkin.

Lindsay Smith/Unsplash

These vintage steam-powered trains leave out of the historic town of Phillipsburg along the Delaware River on the border of Pennsylvania. Pumpkin trains begin on October 2nd and run the entire month until the 31st. Rides are usually around 2 hours long and leave 4 times a day.

Tickets cost $18 for adults and $13 for children. To learn more and book your reservation, be sure to visit Delaware River Railroad's official site here.

Address: 99 Elizabeth St, Phillipsburg, NJ, 08865.