Boston, MA

This Massive Vintage Marketplace is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in Massachusetts

Travel Maven

There's nothing quite like spending an afternoon hunting for antique treasures. From statement furniture to tiny trinkets that remind you of your childhood, Massachusetts is home to many different amazing antique stores and flea markets.

Nothing, however, compares to this open market in Boston that's home to over 200 of unique vendors selling countless goods from costume jewelry and vintage clothes to furniture. Keep reading to learn more.

Bethany Baker/Unsplash

SoWa Vintage Market is one of the largest gatherings of artisans, farmers, musicians, and food trucks in the entire state. This massive market is set inside a beautiful historic building and spills out into the streets and sidewalks where there are plenty of places to sit and relax.

Ed Chen/Unsplash

Each vendor here offers something completely different and unique. Highlights include vintage clothing from the 1950s, antique furniture, and tons of tiny trinkets that will take you back in time.

Carl Bush/Unsplash

The open market is open every Sunday, and the vintage market is open on the first Friday of every month in addition to every Sunday. Because part of it is located inside, it remains open even during rain and snow. During the spring, summer, and fall months, their outdoor area includes a wonderful farmers' market where you can stock up on fresh fruits and vegetables for the week.

There is also plenty of outdoor food vendors available during this time and live entertainment.

SoWa/Unsplash

SoWa Vintage Market is open on Sundays from 11 am until 4 pm. There are 5 available parking lots nearby and free street parking is Offered in Boston on Sundays. Restrooms are available to the public in an adjacent building. To learn more about SoWa be sure to visit their official site here or follow their Facebook page for updates and announcements.

Address: 500 Harrison Ave, Boston, MA 02118.

