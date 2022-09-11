This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Bakery Serves Some of the Best Crumb Cakes in the Entire State of New Jersey

Coffee cakes with streusel topping originated in Germany. Over the years, experienced bakers realized that streusel topping was so delicious that it was worth doubling the amount on top, and thus, the Jersey crumb cake was born.

While there are many places to score this delectable treat, there's one NJ bakery that stands out from the rest and that's B&W Bakery. This Hackensack staple has been around since the 1940s and has been a local favorite ever since.

Sarah Adams/Unsplash

A Main Street fixture since 1948, this old-fashioned bakery has all the markings of an enduring neighborhood classic from the vintage signage to the fact that they're cash only. B&W has become the go to spot to grab everything from cakes to donuts and of course, their infamous crumb cakes.

What makes this crumb cake so legendary is the fact it's made "heavy" meaning that the streusel on top is prepared rich, thick, and oh so sweet. The crumb cakes here are known to be quite bigger than any you'd find at another bakery, with most pieces measuring in at a 7-by-9-inch slab with a 1.5-to-1 ratio of crunchy, crumbly streusel over a yeasted cake.

Rick Farmer/Unsplash

Over the years, B&W has garnered quite a reputation for itself. From New York Times write-ups to countless reviews, if you're looking for one of the best bakeries in NJ, you'll definitely want to pay a visit to Hackensack.

B&W is open every day of the week besides Monday from 6:30 am until 6 pm.

Address: 614 Main St, Hackensack, NJ 07601.