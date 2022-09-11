This Entire Neighborhood in Ohio is Eerily Abandoned

Most people are unaware of this completely abandoned neighborhood in Franklin County.

In a state like Ohio, it is not that unusual to come across a ghost town. But there's something about this abandoned community that makes it particularly fascinating.

Jeffery Workman/Unsplash

In 1953, the neighborhood of Woodcliff was established as a suburb of Columbus. Once a very desirable place to live, Woodcliff offered a peaceful, safe, and pretty street to live on that was conveniently close to plenty of jobs and opportunities.

Kalen Emsley/Unsplash

By the year 1980, the quality of the homes here slowly began to deteriorate and tensions began to rise amongst residents. Several decades later, health complaints were filed by both the county and the state due to trash being dumped by the condo association in pools and yards. By 2010, several health codes had been violated including sewer back-ups, mold, and structural damage.

Lacey Nelson/Unsplash

By 2018, things had reached a breaking point for the community of Woodcliff. A court order issue for the property to be sold and for 10 million, the neighborhood was purchased by the city. The few residents who remained were ordered to move within a year.

As of 2019, the neighborhood has been completely abandoned and sits in a state of disarray. While demolition has slowly begun, the city of Columbus has stated things won't be completely redeveloped here until 2030.

While entering structures remains illegal, a walk through this street is sure to invoke a sense of intrigue and eeriness. To learn more about the neighborhood of Woodcliff be sure to check this interesting video of some of these homes that was uploaded to YouTube earlier this summer.