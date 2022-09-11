Pedal Through The Adirondack Mountains This Fall

If you're looking for a fun and unique way to explore the outdoors this summer, look no further than Revolution Rail Co. This exciting bike rail will take you through the scenic landscape of Upstate New York, keep reading to learn more.

Revolution Rail Co. has several locations throughout the country including places like Colorado and New Jersey. The Adirondacks location offers the most variety in terms of options. Here, you'll have the choice between 6 different excursions that vary in price, duration, and mileage so choosing one that's best for you and your family is easier than ever.

Michele Krozser/Burst

By far the most popular ride is their North Bridge Run. This 7-mile out-and-back trip beings in the small town of North Creek. From there you'll ride through the breathtaking Adirondack forest canopy and then over the Hudson River on a beautiful trestle bridge.

Stephanie Krist/Unsplash

The ride allows you to take in all the fall foliage while also getting to see many species of wildflowers and shrubs that are beginning to slowly reclaim these historic tracks. During the halfway point, riders will have the chance to relax along the banks of the Boreas River while the guides prepare the bikes for the journey back to North Creek.

Each ride is about 2 hours long and costs $45 a person. This ride is perfect for all ages and skill levels as maneuvering the bike is quite easy. There is a 300 lb weight limit per rider, per seat.

The North Bridge Run ride is offered daily at 10 am, 12 pm, 2 pm, and 4 pm, with an 8 am trip offered on weekends. If you book your trip on a Sunday you'll even be able to enjoy complimentary coffee and pastries from local vendors.

Rev Rail Co./Unsplash

To learn more about all the different excursions offered by Revolution Rail Co. be sure to check their official site here.