Visit the Largest Fall Festival in Pennsylvania

There are tons of ways to enjoy Pennsylvania in the Fall. Whether it's leaf peeping along some of the many hiking trails here or a scenic train ride along the countryside, the Keystone State offers an abundance of options for all ages.

One of the most fun and exciting ways to celebrate the arrival of Fall is by attending a festival and one of the best and biggest festivals can be found in Bedford, a centrally located community along I-76. The town is 2 hours east of Pittsburgh and 3 hours west of Philadelphia.

Corrine Hayes/Unsplash

The Fall Foliage Festival is an exciting kick-off to the start of October and is held every year in downtown Bedford. Surrounded by charming buildings, mountain ranges, and plenty of Fall foliage, the festival provides for many scenic views and has become a destination for those looking to experience the very best of Fall.

The festival is held on the first two weekends of October from 9 am until 5 pm on both Saturday and Sunday. Events and vendors change every year but for 2022 we can expect plenty of fun family-friendly activities. The festival will feature live performances, over 400 local craft vendors, horseback riding, and scarecrow making.

Gray Malin/Unsplash

And no festival is complete without tons of great food. You can expect all the classics at the Fall Foliage Fest, from candy apples to fried dough, baked potatoes, pretzels, fudge, and much more.

Nick Deimling/Unsplash

For a full list of vendors, activities, and what you can expect from one of the biggest Fall festivals in the state, be sure to check their official website here.