This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves some of the Best BBQ in all of Arkansas

There is no shortage of delicious food in the state of Arkansas. From fried chicken to homemade pie, the Natural State is known for its comfort food.

With so many options to choose from, it can be hard to discern which food establishments are good, and which ones are great. But, if we've learned anything from the experts, some of the best and most mouthwatering restaurant establishments are hidden in the most unassuming places.

Take Craig Bros Cafe for instance. Located in the small town of De Valls Bluff, this small mom-and-pop restaurant has been open since 1947 and serves some of the best most mouth-watering BBQ in the entire state. Keep reading to learn more.

Holland/Unsplash

If you've ever driven by Craig's you might not think twice about it. Old, small, and definitely unassuming, this old-school joint doesn't look like much from the outside but step inside and you'll quickly realize just how beloved Craig's really is. Walls adorned in awards and a dining area that's usually filled with locals and busy most days, it's recommended to call ahead to place your order to avoid long wait times.

Keith Sutton/Unsplash

The menu at Craig's is simple and straightforward, filled with BBQ classics that are always smoked to perfection. The most popular order here is their BBQ pork sandwich. This messy delight is overflowing with meat and topped with homemade coleslaw. Many reviewers claim this is the best BBQ sandwich they've ever had.

In addition to pork, Craig's is also loved for their ribs, chicken, beef, and sausage. Each meal is typically served with your choice of a side and a styrofoam cup filled with your choice of drink.

Savannah Mithcell/Unsplash

Address: 15 W Walnut St, De Valls Bluff, AR 72041, USA.