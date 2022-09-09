This Unique New Jersey Flea Market is a Must-Visit

There's nothing like a day spent outdoors in the summer shopping for hidden gems and bargain hunting. From antique fairs to carnival-like atmospheres, New Jersey is home to dozens of amazing flea markets filled with treasures you won't find anywhere else. Keep reading to learn more about one of the best and biggest flea markets in the entire state.

Hillary Marsh/Unsplash

Cowtown Farmers Market is a huge indoor and outdoor market located in Pilesgrove. This southern NJ staple is known for its iconic red barn exterior and rodeo located just next door.

Cara Pultz/Unsplash

The Cowtown Market got its start as a livestock auction back in 1926. Since then, it has expanded to include a flea and farmers' market. Although livestock auctions ceased in 2007, you'll still be able to find just about anything here amongst its 400 indoor and outdoor vendors selling everything from apparel and accessories to antiques, toys, fresh fruits and veggies, Amish baked goods, electronics, seasonal items, and so much more.

Soft Pretzel Philly Cheesesteak Cowtown/Unsplash

No great flea market is complete without a few delicious places to eat and relax and Cowtown offers a variety of dining options from their small cafe to their sprawling outdoor food court that has a little something for everyone–from Mexican and Chinese to Jamaican and BBQ.

Lake Greene/Unsplash

While you're here, be sure to pay a visit to the Ranch Hope Thrift Shop located on the premises that helps to support at-risk youth. Another exciting feature of Cowtown is the rodeo, known as one of the oldest in the United States. Every Saturday there are a host of different events that take place here and the last rodeo will be held at the end of September.

By far one of the most unique markets in the state, you can visit Cowtown at 780 Harding Hwy, Pilesgrove, NJ 08098. They are open every Saturday and Tuesday from 8 am until 4 pm.