Archbald, PA

Pennsylvania is Home to the Country's Largest Pothole

While Pennsylvania may have plenty of unexpected dips on its roads that drive car wonders crazy, nothing can compare to the massive natural phenomenon found within this PA state park, keep reading to learn more about the largest pothole found in America.

Archbald Pothole State Park is a small 150 acre park found in Lackawanna County in northeastern Pennsylvania. The park draws thousands of visitors for the unusual natural wonder that can be found inside: The Archbald Pothole.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1o4sNM_0hoazncE00
Terra Khan/Unsplash

This gigantic pothole was formed over 20,000 years ago during the Wisconsin Glacial Period. Today, the Archbald Pothole boasts a depth of 38 feet and, at its widest point, is 42 feet by 24 feet.

This pothole is so massive that you simply have to see it to believe it. To put things in perspective, the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources has stated that 35 fire truck tankers could fit inside of it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qc3VK_0hoazncE00
Gregg Adelman/Unsplash

The pothole was discovered back in the 1880s when miners were trying to extend a mine. The Archbald Pothole was used originally to help ventilate mines but, over the course of time, the landowner Colonel Hackley decided to erect a protective wall and a fence around the hole. The Archbald Pothole eventually went on to become a huge tourist attraction during the 20th century.

While the Archbald Pothole is certainly the main attraction to Archbald Pothole State Park, if you're planning a visit there are also a number of other things to see and do here from hunting to scenic hiking trails that pass former coal mines.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VfJVA_0hoazncE00
Marina Killoy/Unsplash

Archbald Pothole is open from mid-April through mid-November. The state park itself is open daily from dawn to dusk year around.

Address: 960 Scranton Carbondale Hwy, Archbald, PA 18403.

