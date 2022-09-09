Visit The Country's Largest Oktoberfest in Ohio

Ohio has always been known for its proud German community of immigrants and it comes as no surprise that the United States' largest Oktoberfest is celebrated here, right in Cincinnati.

A city formed in 1788, Cincinnati attracted many Germans looking for work and a chance in the new world. They were pulled in by the city's bustling cultural hub and all of the opportunities it promised. Today, that history and heritage is a huge source of pride for the city, and each fall, these city streets transform into this fun and exciting event we call Oktoberfest.

Cam Spicer/Unsplash

Oktoberfest Zinzinnati is a celebration in a league of its own, known as the second biggest in the world, (just behind Germany) the festival typically lasts 3 days and draws crowds of over half a million throughout the weekend.

A tradition since 1976, events stay pretty consistent year after year. In 2022 we can expect all the signatures that include live music, the world's largest chicken dance, and the infamous running of the weiner dogs.

Melissa Kenling/Unsplash

And no festival is complete without amazing food. Oktoberfest Zinzinnati always serves up some of the most authentic German grub from bratwurst to sauerkraut. It's been estimated that over 100,000 lbs of sausage are cooked over the course of this epic 3 day event.

Ellen Harrow/Unsplash

If sausage isn't your thing, Oktoberfest also offers some equally delicious chicken served on a stick or on a roll known as the chicken schnitzel sandwich.

Samuel Adams is the presenting sponsor of Oktoberfest this year so you can expect plenty of beer–a major part of German culture.

Oktoberfest will take place this year starting on Friday, September 16th through Sunday, September 18th all day from 11 am until 11 pm. To learn more about the festival, be sure to check their official Facebook page here.

Address: Second and Third Streets between Elm and Walnut, Cincinnati, OH 45202.