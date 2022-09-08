This Epic Alpine Ride in Pennsylvania is Bucket-List Worthy

Pennsylvania is home to an abundance of amazing experiences to enjoy the outdoors. And, if you're looking to take an epic ride down a mountain, you have to head to this one-of-a-kind resort in south western PA, keep reading to learn more.

Seven Springs Mountain Resort is located in Somerset county in the town of Seven Springs. Set at a super high elevation of about 3,000 feet above sea level, Seven Springs has become a premier destination for outdoor lovers who enjoy skiing, tubing, and chairlift rides in the summer months.

Seven Springs/Unsplash

One of the resort's most popular warm-weather attractions is its alpine ride, a fast-paced experience that will get your heart pounding yet also gives riders a chance to take in some pretty gorgeous views–especially in the fall months when foliage abounds.

Your journey begins at the chairlift where you'll be transported to the top of the mountain. Here, you'll be given a sled that features two wheels and a handbrake so you can control how slow or fast you want to travel down the mountain.

Seven Springs/Unsplash

The slide down is 1,980 feet long filled with plenty of twists and turns until you reach the bottom. All riders must be at least 30 inches tall and a parent or guardian must accompany riders who are 30-44 inches tall. If you’re 45 inches or taller, you must ride on your own.

One trip down the exciting alpine is never quite enough. Thankfully, guests can actually purchase a book of tickets if they plan on taking multiple rides throughout the day. Prices start at just $16 a person and the alpine slide will be open until October 23rd.

Seven Springs/Unsplash

To learn more about Seven Springs Mountain Resort and all the fun amenities they offer, be sure to check its official site here.

Address: 777 Water Wheel Dr, Champion, PA 15622.