One of the Oldest Family-Owned Restaurants in New Jersey is a Culinary Delight

If you're looking for a one-of-a-kind dining experience packed with history, look no further than this family-owned restaurant in Morris County. This steakhouse has been serving up some of the state's best steaks for nearly 90 years. Keep reading to learn more.

Sammy's Ye Old Cider Mill is located in the town of Mendham, a historic town in north-central New Jersey. The steakhouse actually got its start as a speakeasy during the 1920s. Opened by Sammy Fornaro, the restaurant is still owned and operated by his grandchildren today.

Sammy's/Unsplash

Sammy's is unique in the sense that you actually place your order before entering the building. Once your order is placed you're welcome to hang out at the Prohibition-era bar while your food is being prepared. It is here you'll notice just how old this restaurant truly is. Signs from the 1930s adorn the walls and vintage arcade games and red stools add to the charm.

When your meal is ready, you are then called to the upstairs dining room where your first course awaits. All of Sammy's dishes are cooked to order. Meats are dry-aged and hand-cut on premises.

Kayley Billings/Unsplash

In addition to their infamous dry-aged steaks and chops, other menu favorites include Maine lobster, soft-shell crabs, and Italian seafood classics like shrimp scampi.

Sammy's/Unsplash

Known as a family-friendly destination, owners Phil and MaryAnn always encourage guests to have fun while dining at Sammy's. Their downstairs is host to a myriad of games like bumper pool and their upstairs dining area is large enough to accommodate parties of up to 12 people, perfect for your next family event.

Sammy's is located at 353 Mendham Rd W, Mendham Township, NJ 07945. The steakhouse is open Wednesday through Sunday from 5 pm until 10 pm.