There's a Massive ATV Park Opening in Pennsylvania Soon

There are some pretty big changes coming to Pennsylvania over the next few years. In a recent announcement, Governor Tom Wolf has revealed a budget change that allows for 3 new state parks and a brand new, massive ATV park. These new additions come after an uptick in state park and state forest attendance over the past couple of years, likely due to the pandemic.

Elievan Junior/Unsplash

Pennsylvania is currently home to 121 state parks and 20 state forests. While these have already been extremely popular destinations for residents and visitors alike, the governor hopes the addition of 3 new parks will alleviate potential overcrowding and give outdoor explorers new exciting options. Very little is currently known on where these new parks will be located but officials have estimated they will open sometime in 2024.

Just this past month, The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources made another exciting announcement. The department has purchased 5,600 acres of land that will be the site of the new ATV, dirt bike, and motorized vehicle park.

Clinton Weaver/Unsplash

The site of the new ATV park will be located in the Weiser State Forest. This 30,000-acre forest is located in Schuylkill County in the town of Pine Grove, about 2 hours west of Philadelphia.

The ATV park will be the first of its kind in Pennsylvania. The goals of the new park are to provide those with motorized vehicles a safe place to enjoy their hobby and to work toward conservation goals inside the recreation area known as Catawissa.

Currently, this area of Weiser State Forest remains under construction with barriers in place to prevent trespassers. The rest of the forest remains open for regular use. For more information, be sure to check Weiser State Forest's official site here.