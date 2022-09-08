This Virginia Glow-in-the-Dark Adventure Park is a Magical Adventure

Treetop adventures are fun and exciting places to enjoy the outdoors and test your agility limits. What makes them even better? How about one that glows in the night? Virginia Aquarium Adventure Park in Virginia Beach is fun for the whole family, keep reading to learn more.

Glow in the Park/Unsplash

By day, this forest attraction features several treetop trails of varying difficulty with climbing & zip-lining available. It is known as being one of the best and biggest treetop parks in Virginia.

Adventure Park/Unsplash

At night, the park completely transforms into an amazing glow in the dark wonderland. 27 zip lines, 17 treetop trails, and 258 treetop platforms connected by bridges and ropes courses are suddenly lit up in fluorescent purple, yellow, and blue hues. Fairy lights and LED lights will surround you as you make your way through the forest and gaze up at the night sky. Music is also played to enhance this nighttime experience.

Anyone ages 5 and up can enjoy this glow in the dark adventure which makes for the perfect friends and family outing. Glow in the Park is open on Fridays and Saturdays with times beginning from 6 pm until 7:30 pm. Each ticket costs $52 a person with last call options available for just $49.

Each ticket includes two hours of adventure time plus an additional 30 minutes for safety training and equipment fitting.

To learn more about this unique one of a kind experience, be sure to check their official site here.

Address: 801 General Booth Blvd, Virginia Beach, VA 23451.