This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in New York State

There's nothing quite like spending an afternoon hunting for antique treasures. From statement furniture to tiny trinkets that remind you of your childhood, New York is home to many different amazing antique stores and flea markets.

Matt Lewis/Unsplash

One of the biggest antique stores in the state is the Clarence Hollow Antique Mall. This sprawling market spans 13,000 square feet and features 40 different vendors. Clarence Hollow Antique Mall can be found in the town of Clarence located just 30 minutes east of downtown Buffalo.

Rob Pethick/Unsplash

You can find just about anything at the Clarence Hollow Antique Mall, from antiques, vintage, and reclaimed furniture, to home goods, paintings, collectibles, clothing, jewelry, and pottery. You'll also find the Bonadio Country Store here where you can browse Swan Creek candles, Jake and Amos products, and much more.

Casey Smith/Unsplash

This massive collection of antiques is housed inside a brightly lit, air-conditioned building that's clean and well organized. Each vendor offers something completely different and unique. Highlights include nostalgia-inducing displays like their seasonal sections that feature Easter, Christmas, and Halloween decorations from decades past.

Whether or not you buy anything, a trip to the Clarence Hollow Antique Mall is sure to bring you back in time as you marvel over all of these well preserved relics from the past.

The mall is open Monday through Friday from 11 am until 5 pm and closed on Wednesday. On the weekends, Clarence Hollow opens at 10 am on Saturday and 9 am on Sundays.

Address: 11111 Main St. Clarence, NY 14031