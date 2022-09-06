This Illinois Hike Leads to an Abandoned Cemetery

If you're someone who loves history, abandoned places, and the great outdoors, you're going to love this creepy hike through the abandoned ruins of the historic Bachelor’s Grove Cemetery in Midlothian, Illinois. Keep reading to learn more.

This cemetery is located near the Rubio Woods Forest Preserve inside the town of Midlothian in Cook County just outside of Chicago. The site saw its first known burials around 1836. It contains 82 lots and 200 graves, some of which were never sold or used.

Sydney Potok/Unsplash

Today, the Bachelor's Grove Cemetery remains one of the oldest in the country and over the years, there have been numerous tales of paranormal activity. Visitors report seeing apparitions, ghostly figures, and orbs of light.

You don't have to hike through the woods for long to come across the Bachelor's Grove Cemetery. The entrance is located just along W 143rd Street. Parking is available in the Rubio Woods parking lot. Head across the street towards the tower and you'll spot this abandoned acre of land.

Frances Dillon/Unsplash

Because this site has been abandoned for so long it has become a target of vandalism. You'll notice most headstones have been removed while some remain partially destroyed. However, a walk through this plot is still a fascinating one filled with historical names, dates, and relics of the past.

Anthony Zeller/Unsplash

The cemetery is open to the public 24 hours a day and is located at 5900 W Midlothian Turnpike, Midlothian, IL 60445.